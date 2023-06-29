Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 3:37 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .216 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 54.5% of his 44 games this season, Trevino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in three games this year (6.8%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine games this year (20.5%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 44 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.219
|AVG
|.213
|.250
|OBP
|.262
|.329
|SLG
|.279
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.05 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (2-6) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.34 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
