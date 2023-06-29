After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 3:37 PM ET on Thursday.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .216 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 54.5% of his 44 games this season, Trevino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in three games this year (6.8%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this year (20.5%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 44 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .219 AVG .213 .250 OBP .262 .329 SLG .279 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

