Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Athletics Player Props
|Yankees vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Athletics
|Yankees vs Athletics Odds
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .139 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
- In eight of 23 games this year (34.8%), Donaldson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 23), and 8.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|.089
|AVG
|.222
|.163
|OBP
|.258
|.289
|SLG
|.704
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|8
|15/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.05).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.5 per game).
- Kaprielian (2-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.34 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.34, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.