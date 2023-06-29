The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .139 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.

In eight of 23 games this year (34.8%), Donaldson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 23), and 8.8% of his trips to the dish.

Donaldson has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 7 .089 AVG .222 .163 OBP .258 .289 SLG .704 3 XBH 5 3 HR 4 3 RBI 8 15/4 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings