Thursday's game that pits the New York Yankees (44-36) against the Oakland Athletics (21-61) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:37 PM on June 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound, while James Kaprielian (2-6) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo!

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 30, or 60%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has been at least -185 moneyline favorites five times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 351 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

