Yankees vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 29
Thursday's game that pits the New York Yankees (44-36) against the Oakland Athletics (21-61) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:37 PM on June 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound, while James Kaprielian (2-6) will get the nod for the Athletics.
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Athletics Player Props
|Yankees vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have won 30, or 60%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has been at least -185 moneyline favorites five times this season and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 351 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees' 3.59 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|Rangers
|L 4-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dane Dunning
|June 24
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Luis Severino vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Jhony Brito vs Paul Blackburn
|June 28
|@ Athletics
|W 11-0
|Domingo Germán vs JP Sears
|June 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Kaprielian
|June 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Matthew Liberatore
|July 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Jack Flaherty
|July 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 3
|Orioles
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Wells
|July 4
|Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.