Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees meet Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Athletics have +125 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Yankees vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -150 +125 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (30-20).

New York has gone 18-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (81.8% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 60%.

New York has played in 80 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-43-4).

The Yankees have a 6-5-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-19 19-17 21-7 23-29 37-31 7-5

