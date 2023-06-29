How to Watch the Yankees vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Clarke Schmidt, who gets the start for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 3:37 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 114 total home runs.
- New York's .408 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.
- The Yankees have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.229).
- New York ranks 18th in runs scored with 351 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees rank 28th in baseball with a .297 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- New York has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.208).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Schmidt is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this outing.
- Schmidt will try to collect his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Rangers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Dane Dunning
|6/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jon Gray
|6/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/27/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Paul Blackburn
|6/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|JP Sears
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Kaprielian
|6/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jack Flaherty
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
