Player prop bet options for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-7) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has eight quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.54), 47th in WHIP (1.316), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 24 5.0 4 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 6.0 2 2 2 9 3 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 5.0 3 4 4 5 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 41 walks and 36 RBI (79 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashed .273/.369/.429 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .248/.339/.416 on the season.

Contreras takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a walk and an RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Santana has 18 doubles, eight home runs, 33 walks and 41 RBI (64 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .241/.321/.398 so far this season.

Santana has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 10 doubles, nine home runs, 47 walks and 25 RBI (67 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .280/.395/.435 on the season.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, seven walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 24 2-for-2 1 0 0 4 0

