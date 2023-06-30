The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.257 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .198 with five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

In 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%) Stanton has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).

He has homered in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has had an RBI in 13 games this season (39.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .159 AVG .241 .221 OBP .302 .317 SLG .517 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 18/4 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings