Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the hill, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .248.

Torres has gotten a hit in 54 of 79 games this year (68.4%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (22.8%).

He has hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 79), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (24.1%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 34 .236 AVG .263 .326 OBP .320 .420 SLG .409 13 XBH 11 8 HR 4 20 RBI 12 27/21 K/BB 18/12 5 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings