Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the mound, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .268 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and four walks.
- Bader has recorded a hit in 22 of 34 games this season (64.7%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has driven in a run in 12 games this year (35.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (23.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.216
|AVG
|.347
|.253
|OBP
|.360
|.392
|SLG
|.612
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|12
|10/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|4
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.60 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.