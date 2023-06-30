The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .143 with a double, eight home runs and six walks.

This season, Donaldson has tallied at least one hit in nine of 24 games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (29.2%, and 9.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 37.5% of his games this season, Donaldson has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 .089 AVG .219 .163 OBP .250 .289 SLG .719 3 XBH 6 3 HR 5 3 RBI 10 15/4 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings