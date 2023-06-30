On Friday, Kyle Higashioka (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .211 with seven doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Higashioka has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (21 of 39), with at least two hits four times (10.3%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (7.7%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has an RBI in 15 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (28.2%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .207 AVG .215 .254 OBP .250 .431 SLG .262 7 XBH 3 3 HR 0 10 RBI 9 20/4 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings