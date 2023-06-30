Yankees vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's game at Busch Stadium has the New York Yankees (45-36) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) at 8:15 PM ET (on June 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Cardinals will look to Matthew Liberatore (1-2) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (1-2).
Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.
- The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- New York scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (361 total, 4.5 per game).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|Rangers
|W 1-0
|Luis Severino vs Jon Gray
|June 25
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Jhony Brito vs Paul Blackburn
|June 28
|@ Athletics
|W 11-0
|Domingo Germán vs JP Sears
|June 29
|@ Athletics
|W 10-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Hogan Harris
|June 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Matthew Liberatore
|July 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Jack Flaherty
|July 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 3
|Orioles
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Wells
|July 4
|Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|July 5
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
