Player prop bet options for Paul Goldschmidt, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 8:15 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 73 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .248/.323/.415 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Liberatore Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for his seventh start of the season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Liberatore has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 3.9 innings per outing.

He has made seven appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Liberatore Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jun. 25 2.1 4 4 0 3 2 at Mets Jun. 18 4.0 4 5 5 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 12 6.0 7 2 2 5 2 at Rangers Jun. 6 4.0 7 5 4 2 2 at Guardians May. 26 5.0 5 4 4 2 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 87 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .285/.374/.489 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has recorded 82 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .274/.322/.485 so far this year.

Arenado has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

