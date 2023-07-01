A'Shawn Robinson is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the New York Giants square off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

A'Shawn Robinson Injury Status

Robinson is currently not listed as injured.

Is Robinson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

A'Shawn Robinson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 42 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Robinson and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Giants Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

A'Shawn Robinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 8 49ers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.