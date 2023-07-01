Aaron Robinson's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. Gametime is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.

Aaron Robinson Injury Status

Robinson is currently not on the injury report.

Aaron Robinson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Aaron Robinson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 4 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

