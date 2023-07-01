At +1600, Aaron Rodgers has the sixth-best odds in the league to take home the 2023 MVP award. There are even more things to wager on, too, as he has two different bets available for 2023. We go over his available odds below.

Aaron Rodgers 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +1600 6th Bet $100 to win $1,600 Off. POY +5000 28th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Aaron Rodgers Insights

Rodgers' stats last year included 3,695 passing yards (217.4 per game), completing 350 of 542 passes (64.6%), with 26 TDs and 12 INTs.

His rushing numbers were 34 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.5 yards per game.

The Jets, who were 29th in the league in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 60.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.2% of the time.

New York owned the 15th-ranked offense last season in terms of passing yards (219 passing yards per game), and it was better on defense, ranking third-best with just 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Aaron Rodgers +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Ahmad Gardner +1100 (4th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +2500 (8th in NFL) Quinnen Williams +2500 (10th in NFL) Breece Hall +6000 (32nd in NFL) Zach Wilson +25000 (47th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +20000 (51st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (75th in NFL)

