The 2023 campaign kicks off for Aaron Rodgers when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills play at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Aaron Rodgers Injury Status

Rodgers is currently listed as active.

Check Out Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP Odds

Aaron Rodgers 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 350-for-542 (64.6%), 3,695 YDS (6.8 YPA), 26 TD, 12 INT 34 CAR, 94 YDS, 1 TD

Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 239.20 18 12 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 265.69 16 16 2023 ADP - 100 13

Aaron Rodgers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 22 34 195 0 1 1 -1 0 Week 2 Bears 19 25 234 2 0 5 10 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 27 35 255 2 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 21 35 251 2 1 1 1 0 Week 5 Giants 25 39 222 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Jets 26 41 246 1 0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 23 35 194 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 19 30 203 2 1 1 11 0 Week 9 @Lions 23 43 291 1 3 4 40 0 Week 10 Cowboys 14 20 224 3 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Titans 24 39 227 2 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 11 16 140 2 2 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Bears 18 31 182 1 0 3 4 0 Week 15 Rams 22 30 229 1 1 3 -3 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 24 38 238 1 1 7 18 0 Week 17 Vikings 15 24 159 1 0 1 2 1 Week 18 Lions 17 27 205 1 1 3 10 0

