Adam Fox is +20000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and information on this New York Rangers player, scroll down.

Adam Fox's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Norris Trophy Odds: +2500 (5th in NHL)

Adam Fox 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Time on Ice 22:05 441:42 Goals 0.2 3 Assists 0.9 18 Points 1.1 21 Hits 0.4 8 Takeaways 0.4 8 Giveaways 0.6 11 Penalty Minutes 0.5 10

Adam Fox's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

ESPN+,Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

