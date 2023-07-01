Adam Fox 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Adam Fox is +20000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and information on this New York Rangers player, scroll down.
Adam Fox's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
- Norris Trophy Odds: +2500 (5th in NHL)
Adam Fox 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|20
|Time on Ice
|22:05
|441:42
|Goals
|0.2
|3
|Assists
|0.9
|18
|Points
|1.1
|21
|Hits
|0.4
|8
|Takeaways
|0.4
|8
|Giveaways
|0.6
|11
|Penalty Minutes
|0.5
|10
Adam Fox's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
