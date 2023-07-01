Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers' Adam Fox is currently +2500 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Adam Fox's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +2500 (5th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Adam Fox 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 20
Time on Ice 22:05 441:42
Goals 0.2 3
Assists 0.9 18
Points 1.1 21
Hits 0.4 8
Takeaways 0.4 8
Giveaways 0.6 11
Penalty Minutes 0.5 10

Adam Fox's Next Game

