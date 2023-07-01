Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers' Adam Fox is currently +2500 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Adam Fox's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +2500 (5th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Think Adam Fox will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Adam Fox 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Time on Ice 22:05 441:42 Goals 0.2 3 Assists 0.9 18 Points 1.1 21 Hits 0.4 8 Takeaways 0.4 8 Giveaways 0.6 11 Penalty Minutes 0.5 10

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Adam Fox's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

ESPN+,Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.