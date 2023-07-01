Ahmad Gardner is +1100 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are fourth-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Ahmad Gardner? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Ahmad Gardner 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +1100 4th Bet $100 to win $1,100

Ahmad Gardner Insights

Gardner compiled two interceptions to go with 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 20 passes defended in 17 games last year.

The Jets sported the 15th-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (219 passing yards per game), and they were more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.

New York compiled 99.2 rushing yards per game on offense (25th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 16th on defense with 121.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Aaron Rodgers +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Ahmad Gardner +1100 (4th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +2500 (8th in NFL) Quinnen Williams +2500 (10th in NFL) Breece Hall +6000 (32nd in NFL) Zach Wilson +25000 (47th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +20000 (51st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.