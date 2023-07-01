The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Al Woods and the New York Jets opening the year with a game versus the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Al Woods Injury Status

Woods is currently listed as active.

Al Woods 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 39 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Al Woods 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 0.0 3.0 7 0 1 Week 3 Falcons 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 1.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

