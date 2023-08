On August 26, the Albany (NY) Great Danes will open their 2023 college football schedule against Fordham. See below for more info.

Albany (NY) 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Fordham August 26 | 7:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Marshall (FBS) September 2 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Hawaii (FBS) September 10 | 12:00 AM ET - Spectrum Sports @ Morgan State September 23 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Villanova September 30 | 3:30 PM ET - FloSports @ Towson October 7 | 4:00 PM ET - FloSports @ New Hampshire October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports Rhode Island October 21 | 3:30 PM ET - FloSports @ Maine October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports William & Mary November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Stony Brook November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports Monmouth November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports

