Allen Lazard is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.

Allen Lazard Injury Status

Lazard is currently listed as active.

Check Out Allen Lazard NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Allen Lazard 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 100 TAR, 60 REC, 788 YDS, 6 TD

Allen Lazard Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 114.80 117 29 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 98.67 158 47 2023 ADP - 131 53

Allen Lazard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Bears 3 2 13 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 6 4 45 1 Week 4 Patriots 8 6 116 0 Week 5 Giants 8 4 35 1 Week 6 Jets 9 4 76 1 Week 7 @Commanders 7 6 55 0 Week 9 @Lions 10 4 87 1 Week 10 Cowboys 4 3 45 0 Week 11 Titans 11 5 57 0 Week 12 @Eagles 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Bears 6 5 67 0 Week 15 Rams 2 1 7 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 11 5 61 0 Week 17 Vikings 6 5 59 0 Week 18 Lions 6 4 41 1

