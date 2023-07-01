The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has 75 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .430. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.
  • He ranks 57th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • In 69.3% of his games this season (52 of 75), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 32 times this year (42.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 33
.320 AVG .206
.400 OBP .306
.523 SLG .317
15 XBH 8
8 HR 3
22 RBI 15
32/17 K/BB 38/11
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9).
