Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cardinals Player Props
|Yankees vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 75 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .430. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.
- He ranks 57th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 69.3% of his games this season (52 of 75), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (42.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|33
|.320
|AVG
|.206
|.400
|OBP
|.306
|.523
|SLG
|.317
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|32/17
|K/BB
|38/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.