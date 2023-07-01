2023 Army Football Odds to Win FBS Independent Championship & National Title
Get all of the stats you need to know about the Army Black Knights' chances of winning the 2023 FBS Independent title in the article below.
Army FBS Independent and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- FBS Independent Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Army 2023 Schedule
Army has drawn the 93rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). The Black Knights will face teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features teams that had nine or more victories and squads that picked up three or fewer wins last year.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|@ UL Monroe
|September 2
|1
|-
|Delaware State
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ UTSA
|September 15
|3
|-
|@ Syracuse
|September 23
|4
|-
|Boston College
|October 7
|6
|-
|Troy
|October 14
|7
|-
|@ LSU
|October 21
|8
|-
|UMass
|October 28
|9
|-
|@ Air Force
|November 4
|10
|-
|Holy Cross
|November 11
|11
|-
|Coastal Carolina
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ Navy
|December 9
|15
|-
