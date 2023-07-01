Get all of the stats you need to know about the Army Black Knights' chances of winning the 2023 FBS Independent title in the article below.

Want to bet on any of Army's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Army FBS Independent and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable FBS Independent Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Army's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Army 2023 Schedule

Army has drawn the 93rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). The Black Knights will face teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features teams that had nine or more victories and squads that picked up three or fewer wins last year.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result @ UL Monroe September 2 1 - Delaware State September 9 2 - @ UTSA September 15 3 - @ Syracuse September 23 4 - Boston College October 7 6 - Troy October 14 7 - @ LSU October 21 8 - UMass October 28 9 - @ Air Force November 4 10 - Holy Cross November 11 11 - Coastal Carolina November 18 12 - @ Navy December 9 15 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Army gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.