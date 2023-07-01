Army 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
An over/under of six wins means the Army Black Knights aren't given high expectations in 2023.
Looking to place a futures bet on Army's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Army Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6
|-120
|-105
|54.5%
Bet on Army's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Black Knights' 2022 Performance
- Army averaged 365.9 yards per game on offense last year (87th in FBS), and it allowed 359.0 yards per game (46th) on the other side of the ball.
- Army struggled in the passing game last season, ranking second-worst in FBS (77.0 passing yards per game). However, it ranked third-best on defense, allowing only 160.0 passing yards per game.
- Last year Army won just one game away from home and had a 4-2 record at home.
- The Knights won one game as underdogs (1-5) and went 5-1 as favorites.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Army's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tyhier Tyler
|QB
|317 YDS (42.9%) / 2 TD / 1 INT
662 RUSH YDS / 12 RUSH TD / 55.2 RUSH YPG
|Jemel Jones
|QB
|238 YDS (34.3%) / 1 TD / 1 INT
326 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 27.2 RUSH YPG
|Jakobi Buchanan
|RB
|332 YDS / 6 TD / 27.7 YPG / 4.2 YPC
|Ay'Juan Marshall
|RB
|259 YDS / 1 TD / 21.6 YPG / 10.4 YPC
6 REC / 208 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG
|Leo Lowin
|LB
|66 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Marquel Broughton
|DB
|59 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Kwabena Bonsu
|DL
|33 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Andre Carter II
|LB
|24 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Black Knights' Strength of Schedule
- The Black Knights will have the 93rd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (66).
- Army will face the second-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last season (1).
- Army will face six teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features five teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.
Army 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ UL Monroe
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Delaware State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ UTSA
|September 15
|-
|-
|4
|@ Syracuse
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|Boston College
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Troy
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ LSU
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|UMass
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Air Force
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Holy Cross
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Coastal Carolina
|November 18
|-
|-
|15
|@ Navy
|December 9
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.