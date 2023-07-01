An over/under of six wins means the Army Black Knights aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Army Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6 -120 -105 54.5%

Black Knights' 2022 Performance

Army averaged 365.9 yards per game on offense last year (87th in FBS), and it allowed 359.0 yards per game (46th) on the other side of the ball.

Army struggled in the passing game last season, ranking second-worst in FBS (77.0 passing yards per game). However, it ranked third-best on defense, allowing only 160.0 passing yards per game.

Last year Army won just one game away from home and had a 4-2 record at home.

The Knights won one game as underdogs (1-5) and went 5-1 as favorites.

Army's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Tyhier Tyler QB 317 YDS (42.9%) / 2 TD / 1 INT

662 RUSH YDS / 12 RUSH TD / 55.2 RUSH YPG Jemel Jones QB 238 YDS (34.3%) / 1 TD / 1 INT

326 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 27.2 RUSH YPG Jakobi Buchanan RB 332 YDS / 6 TD / 27.7 YPG / 4.2 YPC Ay'Juan Marshall RB 259 YDS / 1 TD / 21.6 YPG / 10.4 YPC

6 REC / 208 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG Leo Lowin LB 66 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT Marquel Broughton DB 59 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Kwabena Bonsu DL 33 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Andre Carter II LB 24 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

Black Knights' Strength of Schedule

The Black Knights will have the 93rd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (66).

Army will face the second-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last season (1).

Army will face six teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features five teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Army 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ UL Monroe September 2 - - 2 Delaware State September 9 - - 3 @ UTSA September 15 - - 4 @ Syracuse September 23 - - 6 Boston College October 7 - - 7 Troy October 14 - - 8 @ LSU October 21 - - 9 UMass October 28 - - 10 @ Air Force November 4 - - 11 Holy Cross November 11 - - 12 Coastal Carolina November 18 - - 15 @ Navy December 9 - -

