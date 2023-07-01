Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin is currently +1200 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Artemi Panarin's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +1200 (5th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +2500 (8th in NHL)

Artemi Panarin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 19:48 594:10 Goals 0.6 17 (8th) Assists 0.8 25 Points 1.4 42 (5th) Hits 0.0 1 Takeaways 0.4 11 Giveaways 0.9 27 Penalty Minutes 0.4 12

Artemi Panarin's Next Game

Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu

ESPN+,Hulu

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

