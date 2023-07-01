Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin is currently +1200 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Artemi Panarin's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +1200 (5th in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +2500 (8th in NHL)

Think Artemi Panarin will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Artemi Panarin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 19:48 594:10
Goals 0.6 17 (8th)
Assists 0.8 25
Points 1.4 42 (5th)
Hits 0.0 1
Takeaways 0.4 11
Giveaways 0.9 27
Penalty Minutes 0.4 12

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Artemi Panarin's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.