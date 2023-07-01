Artemi Panarin 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin is currently +1200 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Artemi Panarin's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +1200 (5th in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +2500 (8th in NHL)
Artemi Panarin 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|19:48
|594:10
|Goals
|0.6
|17 (8th)
|Assists
|0.8
|25
|Points
|1.4
|42 (5th)
|Hits
|0.0
|1
|Takeaways
|0.4
|11
|Giveaways
|0.9
|27
|Penalty Minutes
|0.4
|12
Artemi Panarin's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
