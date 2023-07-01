With +25000 odds to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Azeez Ojulari a long shot for the award (71st-best odds in league).

Want to bet on Azeez Ojulari? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Azeez Ojulari 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Azeez Ojulari Insights

With 5.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL and 14 tackles in seven games, Ojulari was a big player on defense.

The Giants ranked 26th in pass offense (185.7 passing yards per game) and 14th in pass defense (214 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

New York ranked 27th in run defense last year (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 148.2 rushing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Giants Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Saquon Barkley +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Daniel Jones +8000 (22nd in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000 (18th in NFL) Darren Waller +12500 (50th in NFL) Leonard Williams +20000 (51st in NFL) Azeez Ojulari +25000 (71st in NFL) Isaiah Hodgins +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.