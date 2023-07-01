On Saturday, Billy McKinney (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the New York Yankees face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .276.

In 14 of 18 games this year (77.8%), McKinney has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 .314 AVG .217 .333 OBP .250 .771 SLG .261 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings