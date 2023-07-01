On Saturday, Billy McKinney (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the New York Yankees face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .276.
  • In 14 of 18 games this year (77.8%), McKinney has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
.314 AVG .217
.333 OBP .250
.771 SLG .261
7 XBH 1
4 HR 0
6 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • The Cardinals give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty (4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9).
