Bobby McCain's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. Gametime is set for 8:20 PM ET.

Bobby McCain Injury Status

McCain is currently not on the injury report.

Bobby McCain 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 76 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Bobby McCain 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Titans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 0.0 1.0 8 0 1 Week 9 Vikings 0.0 1.0 8 0 1 Week 10 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 15 Giants 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 1

