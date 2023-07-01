The 2023 season kicks off for Bobby Okereke when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys square off at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Bobby Okereke Injury Status

Okereke is currently listed as active.

Bobby Okereke 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 149 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Other Giants Players

Bobby Okereke 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Texans 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 4 Titans 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 6 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 13 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 0.0 0.0 10 0 2 Week 8 Commanders 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 11 Eagles 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 12 0 1 Week 16 Chargers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 0.0 2.0 17 0 0 Week 18 Texans 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

