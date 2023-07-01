At +6000, Breece Hall is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 32nd-best in the NFL.

Breece Hall 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +6000 32nd Bet $100 to win $6,000

Breece Hall Insights

Hall took 80 attempts for 463 rushing yards a season ago (66.1 per game) and four touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 218 yards (31.1 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

The Jets ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% running plays last season. They were 29th in the NFL in scoring.

New York ranked 25th in run offense (99.2 rushing yards per game) and 16th in run defense (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Aaron Rodgers +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Ahmad Gardner +1100 (4th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +2500 (8th in NFL) Quinnen Williams +2500 (10th in NFL) Breece Hall +6000 (32nd in NFL) Zach Wilson +25000 (47th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +20000 (51st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (75th in NFL)

