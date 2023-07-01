Breece Hall: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Breece Hall's 2023 campaign begins on September 11 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. Gametime is set for 8:15 PM ET.
Breece Hall Injury Status
Hall is currently not on the injury report.
Breece Hall 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|80 CAR, 463 YDS (5.8 YPC), 4 TD
|31 TAR, 19 REC, 218 YDS, 1 TD
Breece Hall Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|96.10
|145
|39
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|157.31
|63
|22
|2023 ADP
|-
|36
|15
Breece Hall 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Ravens
|6
|23
|0
|6
|38
|0
|Week 2
|@Browns
|7
|50
|0
|1
|10
|1
|Week 3
|Bengals
|8
|39
|0
|6
|53
|0
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|17
|66
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|18
|97
|1
|2
|100
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|20
|116
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|4
|72
|1
|0
|0
|0
