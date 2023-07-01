In Week 6 of the 2023 season, Bryce Hall and the New York Jets will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Hall's stats in the piece below.

Bryce Hall Injury Status

Hall is currently not on the injury report.

Bryce Hall 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Jets Players

Bryce Hall 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

