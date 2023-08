The Buffalo Bulls will begin their 2023 college football schedule on September 2, versus Wisconsin. Keep scrolling for more.

Buffalo 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Wisconsin September 2 | 3:30 PM ET - Fox Sports 1 Fordham (FCS) September 9 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Liberty September 16 | 12:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network @ Louisiana September 23 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Akron September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Central Michigan October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Bowling Green October 14 | 3:30 PM ET - TBA @ Kent State October 21 | 3:30 PM ET - TBA @ Toledo October 31 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks Ohio November 7 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ Miami (OH) November 15 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks Eastern Michigan November 21 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks

