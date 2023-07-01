The Buffalo Bulls' over/under for the 2023 season, 6.5 wins, means they should be a competitive group.

Buffalo Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -105 -120 51.2%

Bulls' 2022 Performance

Buffalo put up 377.2 yards per game on offense last season (75th in FBS), and it ranked 79th on the other side of the ball with 395.3 yards allowed per game.

Buffalo totaled 235.3 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 62nd in FBS. On defense, it ranked 72nd, giving up 226.8 passing yards per game.

Buffalo went 3-2 at home last season and 3-4 on the road.

As underdogs, the Bulls went 3-3. As favorites, they were 4-3.

Buffalo's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Cole Snyder QB 3,030 YDS (58.9%) / 18 TD / 8 INT

146 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 11.2 RUSH YPG Justin Marshall WR 64 REC / 837 YDS / 9 TD / 64.4 YPG Mike Washington RB 625 YDS / 7 TD / 48.1 YPG / 4.2 YPC

23 REC / 135 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG Ron Cook Jr. RB 600 YDS / 4 TD / 46.2 YPG / 4.3 YPC

16 REC / 207 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG Shaun Dolac LB 93 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK James Patterson LB 64 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Marcus Fuqua DB 39 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 7 INT / 8 PD Keyshawn Cobb DB 38 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT

Bulls' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Bulls will be playing the 88th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last year, Buffalowill be playing the 71st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

Buffalo's schedule has eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and one against a squad that accumulated less than four wins).

Buffalo 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Wisconsin September 2 - - 2 Fordham September 9 - - 3 Liberty September 16 - - 4 @ Louisiana September 23 - - 5 @ Akron September 30 - - 6 Central Michigan October 7 - - 7 Bowling Green October 14 - - 8 @ Kent State October 21 - - 10 @ Toledo October 31 - - 11 Ohio November 7 - - 12 @ Miami (OH) November 15 - - 13 Eastern Michigan November 21 - -

