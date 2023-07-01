Buffalo 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls' over/under for the 2023 season, 6.5 wins, means they should be a competitive group.
Buffalo Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|-105
|-120
|51.2%
Bulls' 2022 Performance
- Buffalo put up 377.2 yards per game on offense last season (75th in FBS), and it ranked 79th on the other side of the ball with 395.3 yards allowed per game.
- Buffalo totaled 235.3 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 62nd in FBS. On defense, it ranked 72nd, giving up 226.8 passing yards per game.
- Buffalo went 3-2 at home last season and 3-4 on the road.
- As underdogs, the Bulls went 3-3. As favorites, they were 4-3.
Buffalo's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Cole Snyder
|QB
|3,030 YDS (58.9%) / 18 TD / 8 INT
146 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 11.2 RUSH YPG
|Justin Marshall
|WR
|64 REC / 837 YDS / 9 TD / 64.4 YPG
|Mike Washington
|RB
|625 YDS / 7 TD / 48.1 YPG / 4.2 YPC
23 REC / 135 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG
|Ron Cook Jr.
|RB
|600 YDS / 4 TD / 46.2 YPG / 4.3 YPC
16 REC / 207 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.9 REC YPG
|Shaun Dolac
|LB
|93 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|James Patterson
|LB
|64 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Marcus Fuqua
|DB
|39 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 7 INT / 8 PD
|Keyshawn Cobb
|DB
|38 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
Bulls' Strength of Schedule
- Using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Bulls will be playing the 88th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- Based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last year, Buffalowill be playing the 71st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.
- Buffalo's schedule has eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and one against a squad that accumulated less than four wins).
Buffalo 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Wisconsin
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Fordham
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Liberty
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Louisiana
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Akron
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Central Michigan
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Bowling Green
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Kent State
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|@ Toledo
|October 31
|-
|-
|11
|Ohio
|November 7
|-
|-
|12
|@ Miami (OH)
|November 15
|-
|-
|13
|Eastern Michigan
|November 21
|-
|-
