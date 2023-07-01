C.J. Uzomah: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for C.J. Uzomah when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills match up at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
C.J. Uzomah Injury Status
Uzomah is currently not on the injury report.
C.J. Uzomah 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|27 TAR, 21 REC, 232 YDS, 2 TD
C.J. Uzomah Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|35.20
|292
|42
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|33.29
|317
|41
|2023 ADP
|-
|718
|112
Other Jets Players
C.J. Uzomah 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Bengals
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|1
|1
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|3
|3
|16
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|3
|3
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Vikings
|1
|1
|31
|0
|Week 14
|@Bills
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 15
|Lions
|2
|2
|41
|2
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|1
|1
|30
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|7
|3
|24
|0
