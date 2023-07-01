Cameron Thomas' odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award are +3000. For more stats and information on the Brooklyn Nets player, check out this article.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cameron Thomas Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +3000 (8th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3000)

Think Cameron Thomas will win Sixth Man of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Cameron Thomas 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 18 Points 24.1 434 Rebounds 3.2 58 Assists 2.4 44 Steals 0.6 11 Blocks 0.5 9 FG% 45.5% 161-for-354 3P% 38.8% 45-for-116

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Cameron Thomas' Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, ALT

NBA TV, YES, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.