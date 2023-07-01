Could the New York Rangers' Chris Kreider be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +25000.

Chris Kreider's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)

Chris Kreider 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 18:24 552:14
Goals 0.5 16 (10th)
Assists 0.3 10
Points 0.9 26
Hits 0.8 24
Takeaways 0.2 5
Giveaways 0.5 15
Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Chris Kreider's Next Game

