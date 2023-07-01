Chris Kreider 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST
Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the New York Rangers' Chris Kreider is currently +5000 -- see below for more stats and info.
Chris Kreider's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Chris Kreider 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|18:24
|552:14
|Goals
|0.5
|16 (10th)
|Assists
|0.3
|10
|Points
|0.9
|26
|Hits
|0.8
|24
|Takeaways
|0.2
|5
|Giveaways
|0.5
|15
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|10
Chris Kreider's Next Game
- Matchup: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN+,Hulu
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Tickets: Ticketmaster
