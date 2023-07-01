Christian Benford's 2023 season kicks off on September 11 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets. Gametime is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET.

Christian Benford Injury Status

Benford is currently not listed as injured.

Christian Benford 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
24 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Christian Benford 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 1
Week 2 Titans 0.0 1.0 3 0 0
Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 8 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 9 @Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 10 Vikings 0.0 0.0 7 1 3
Week 11 Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 1
Week 12 @Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

