Cole Beasley is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Giants kick off their season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Cole Beasley Injury Status

Beasley is currently listed as active.

Cole Beasley 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 7 TAR, 6 REC, 35 YDS, 0 TD

Cole Beasley Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 3.50 490 179 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 196 2023 ADP - 739 240

Other Giants Players

Cole Beasley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Packers 4 3 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 15 Dolphins 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Bears 1 1 9 0 Wild Card Dolphins 5 2 35 1 Divisional Bengals 4 3 33 0

