Cordale Flott is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the New York Giants collide with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Cordale Flott Injury Status

Flott is currently listed as active.

Cordale Flott 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 25 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Cordale Flott 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 18 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0.0 0.0 0 0 1

