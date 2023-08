The Cornell Big Red will meet Lehigh in their 2023 season opener, on September 16. For the full Cornell schedule, keep scrolling.

Cornell 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Lehigh September 16 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Yale September 23 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Colgate September 30 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Harvard October 6 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPNU Bucknell October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Brown October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Princeton October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Pennsylvania November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Dartmouth November 11 | 1:30 PM ET - ESPN+ Columbia November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+

