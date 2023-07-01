The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with D.J. Davidson and the New York Giants opening the year with a tilt against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

D.J. Davidson Injury Status

Davidson is currently not listed as injured.

D.J. Davidson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

D.J. Davidson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

