D.J. Reed Jr. is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.

D.J. Reed Jr. Injury Status

Reed is currently not on the injured list.

D.J. Reed Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 80 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 12 Pass Def.

Other Jets Players

D.J. Reed Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 2 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 0.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 4 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 8 0 3 Week 8 Patriots 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 11 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 12 Bears 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 14 @Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 3 Week 16 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

