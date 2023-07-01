Dalvin Cook is +15000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 61st-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on Dalvin Cook? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dalvin Cook 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Dalvin Cook Insights

A season ago Cook racked up 1,173 rushing yards (69.0 per game) with eight touchdowns. He tacked on 39 catches for 295 yards (17.4 per game) and two receiving touchdowns.

The Jets ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% running plays last season. They were 29th in the league in scoring.

New York ranked 25th in run offense (99.2 rushing yards per game) and 16th in run defense (121.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Aaron Rodgers +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Ahmad Gardner +1200 (4th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +2500 (8th in NFL) Quinnen Williams +2500 (10th in NFL) Breece Hall +6000 (32nd in NFL) Zach Wilson +25000 (47th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +20000 (51st in NFL) Dalvin Cook +15000 (61st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (76th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.