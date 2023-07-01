Dalvin Cook: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets opening the year with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Dalvin Cook Injury Status
Cook is currently not listed as injured.
Dalvin Cook 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|264 CAR, 1,173 YDS (4.4 YPC), 8 TD
|56 TAR, 39 REC, 295 YDS, 2 TD
Dalvin Cook Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|198.80
|32
|9
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|129.09
|93
|34
|2023 ADP
|-
|64
|25
Dalvin Cook 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|20
|90
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|6
|17
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|17
|96
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|20
|76
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|18
|94
|2
|2
|27
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|13
|77
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|20
|111
|1
|5
|30
|0
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|17
|47
|0
|2
|9
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|14
|119
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|72
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|22
|42
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|20
|86
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|15
|23
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|17
|95
|0
|4
|95
|1
|Week 16
|Giants
|14
|64
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|9
|27
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|11
|37
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|15
|60
|0
|6
|10
|0
