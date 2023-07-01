The 2023 season kicks off for Damar Hamlin when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets match up at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Damar Hamlin Injury Status

Hamlin is currently not on the injured list.

Is Hamlin your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Damar Hamlin 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 88 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bills Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Damar Hamlin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Dolphins 0.5 1.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Packers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 1.0 1.0 12 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 11 Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 12 @Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 14 Jets 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 0.0 2.0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.