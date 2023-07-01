Damien Harris is +25000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 112th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on Damien Harris? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Damien Harris 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Damien Harris Insights

Harris racked up 462 rushing yards on 106 carries (42.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns last season.

The Bills ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% running plays last season. They were fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Buffalo sported the seventh-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (139.5 per game), and it was better defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 104.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bills Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Stefon Diggs +20000 (41st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Von Miller +6000 (22nd in NFL) Tre'Davious White +20000 (51st in NFL) Jordan Poyer +20000 (51st in NFL) Gregory Rousseau +25000 (71st in NFL) Gabriel Davis +20000 (75th in NFL) Damien Harris +25000 (112th in NFL) James Cook +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.